Lahore Police’s flag march continues

LAHORE:Lahore Police along with district government teams, Pakistan Army and Rangers carried out flag march continuously on the fourth day in different areas of the city on Thursday.

The purpose of the flag march was to create a sense of security among the citizens. Commissioner Lahore, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations and other senior officers of Army and Rangers participated in the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police, Police Response Unit and Ababeel Force were part of the flag march.

The flag march started from Town Hall and passed through Mall Road, Lytton Road, Qartaba Chowk, Ferozpur Road, Ichhra, Kalma Chowk, Canal Road, Barkat Market, Garden Town, and Gaddafi Stadium. The joint teams of police, district govt, Army and Rangers reviewed the implementation on Corona SOPs and closure timings. The joint teams made the markets shut down their shutters which were open and running business violating the scheduled timing of markets’ closure after 6pm.