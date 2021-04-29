close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
April 29, 2021

Imran hails MBS stance on Iran

Top Story

NR
News Report
April 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan said in a tweet on Wednesday that Pakistan hailed Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman efforts to maintain peace with Iran. He said that Iran is our neighbour and S Arabia is our closest friend. He said that this step for peace to strengthen Muslim Ummah.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan has been pushing a rapprochement between S Arabia and Iran and offering services to help solve their irritants.

Latest News

More From Top Story