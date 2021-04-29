Officers told to speed up work on tourist sites

LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has directed the officers concerned to speed up the progress on four Destination, Investment and Management Plans (DIMPs) of Kotli Sattian, Jhelum, Chakwal and Bahawalpur.

He directed the officers while chairing an online meeting to review progress on World Bank-assisted Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth (PTEG) Project.

The meeting was attended by Tourism and Archaeology Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, TDCP Managing Director Tanvir Jabar, Director Archeology Maqsood Malik and others. PTEG Project Manager Waqas Ali briefed the meeting about the progress on six roads, four DIMPs, 11 site management plans and more than 600 directional boards at important spots. He also briefed about the plan to construct washrooms for tourists at 16 sites, waste management system at seven sites, solarisation of eight heritage sites and assured that in next three months these would be completed. Asif Mehmood directed that process of Rohtas Fort Bypass and remaining tasks like construction of washrooms should be completed. “As soon as restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic are ease, Tourism Department will fully start its tourist-friendly activities” pledged the adviser. Secretary Ehsan Bhutta also briefed the chair about the completion of Harappa Museum Auditorium, saying that all was set for inauguration of the building till April 29 (today).