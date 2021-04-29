TAD acquires 315-kanal land adjacent to Harappa

LAHORE:Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) has successfully fulfilled international demand to secure Harappa, declared world heritage by the Unesco, by acquiring 315 kanals of land adjacent to remnants of one of world's premium developed civilisation at Harappa, located at district Sahiwal.

The Unesco had demanded construction of walls and grill around Harappa. The TAD spent Rs190 million on purchasing nearby lands. Under well adopted policy devised by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Tourism and Archaeology Department is working hard for preservation of heritage sites like Harappa.

According to the Adviser to CM on Tourism and Archaeology Asif Mehmood, Communication and Works (C&W) Department is finalising, finishing the auditorium building, which would be used for multiple purposes.

"Electrification work has been completed and Archaeology Directorate is finalising installation of chairs in Auditorium," said the adviser while talking to The News. "This auditorium will be having Tourist Information Centre (TIC) by Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) as well to facilitate and guide local and foreign tourists", he said.

As TAD did in Shalamar Gardens and at Jehangir's Tomb a photo gallery depicting history of the site will also be established by Archaeology Directorate. A special team of Archeology Directorate had continued its work even during the month of Ramazan, The News learnt.

"Yes, artisans of Archaeology Directorate continued their work even after Iftar,” said the secretary Tourism and Archaeology Department while talking to The News. Tourism and Archaeology Department was planning many programmes to celebrate 100th year of discovering of Harappa however wild spread of Covid19 eclipsed it.

Furthermore Harappa Museum was established in 1926 four years after the archaeological excavations of Harappa site. It is top site of Indus Valley Civilisation refurbished in 1966 by Pakistan.

A large number of ancient artifacts have been displayed in museum gallery such as ritual objects, seals, human and animal figurines, shell, ivory objects, weights and terracotta objects and other treasure trove.

Harappa museum is owned and maintained by Directorate General of Archaeology, Tourism and Archaeology Department Punjab which is undergoing a project for its modernisation. Alongside, walkways for visitors, boundary wall, illumination during night hours, public

facilities provision are also in process.