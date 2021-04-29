Traffic security plan issued for Hazrat Ali’s martyrdom day

DIG Iqbal Dara, chief of the Karachi Traffic Police, on Wednesday issued a traffic security plan for the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA). The spokesman for the traffic police said that on 21st Ramazan, 1442, i.e. May 4, 2021, a procession in connection with the Shahadat Day of Hazrat Ali (RA) will be taken out from the Nishtar Park to the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

It will be mandatory to get stickers to be displayed on the windscreens of vehicles. The law enforcement agencies, district administration, ambulances and media organisations will submit their applications for stickers from April 29 to May 2, 2021, in the office of the DIG Traffic (Traffic Security Branch), Police Headquarters Garden, Aga Khan-III Road, Karachi, and obtain stickers on May 3 between 10am and 4pm.

Government organisations will provide a departmental request letter mentioning a list of vehicles, while ambulance services and media organisations will provide their official letter with attested copies of the Original Registration Book, valid CNIC of the owner, the driver’s valid CNIC, valid driving licence of the driver and two current passport-sized photographs for obtaining the stickers.

However, the vehicles of scouts, welfare organisations, Sabils, Nazar and Niaz-distributing persons will submit their application forms along with the following documents and articles at the SRC Scouts Rabta Council Office (Karachi Open District) located at Numaish (Contact No. 0313-2200074) from April 29 to May-2, and get the receipt.

The stickers can be collected from the SRC office on May 3, 2021. Attested photo copies must be provided for obtaining a traffic entry pass for the procession. No sticker will be issued without the provision of the required documents/articles’ copies, including the original Registration Book of the vehicle, valid CNIC of the vehicle owner, the driving licence, CNIC and two current photographs of the driver, and a letter of the owner/organiser. No sticker will be issued to any vehicle on the procession day.