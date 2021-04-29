Another 9 COVID-19 deaths, 416 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another nine confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 1,549 that makes over 8.8 per cent of the total deaths so far caused by the disease in Pakistan.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 416 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities that has taken total number of patients so far registered from the region to 95,864 that is over 11.8 per cent of the total cases confirmed positive for the illness from all across Pakistan. It is important that the twin cities contain less than 3.5 per cent of the total population of the country.

According to details, as many as five patients died of COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 675 while the virus claimed four more lives from Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the district to 874.

Another 327 patients have been reported from ICT in the last 24 hours taking tally to 74,131 while 89 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi taking tally to 21,733.

To date, as many as 60821 patients from ICT have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases from the federal capital has jumped to 12635 on Wednesday.

On the other hand, 19,237 patients from Rawalpindi district have achieved cure while on Wednesday, there were a total of 1,622 active cases of the illness of which 113 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district and 1,509 were in home isolation.