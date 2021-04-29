Naseer Bunda Ground gets new hockey turf

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Wednesday inaugurated the new synthetic turf at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Ground here Wednesday.

On the occasion, Fehmida said that upgradation of sports venues and the development of new sports infrastructure was his government’s top priority.

The minister stressed upon the provincial governments to undertake such projects for the promotion and development of sports at the grassroots level.

“Provinces should start talent hunt schemes to attract young sportsmen and women that should be further groomed by the sports federations. This will enable us to regain sports laurels for our beloved country.”

Fehmida regretted that owing to the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, sports activities had come to a standstill.