Two hundred years after his death in exile, conspiracy theories continue to swirl about how exactly Napoleon Bonaparte met his end on the windswept South Atlantic island of St. Helena.

The official verdict, supported by an autopsy carried out by his British captors, was that he died aged 51 of stomach cancer on May 5, 1821. But even then many -- not just in France -- were sceptical, leading to numerous often colourful conspiracy theories.

Strongest among French conspiracy theories is the belief that Napoleon was slowly poisoned either by the British or by his confidante, Count Charles de Montholon, supposedly in the pay of French royalists opposed to the emperor’s return home.

The scientific evidence for this is a chemical analysis conducted in 2001 on a lock of hair cut from Napoleon’s corpse that had huge levels of arsenic. The following year the poison theory was challenged by French publication Science et Vie, which took arsenic readings from 19 hairs taken from Napoleon in 1805, before his first defeat in 1814 and again in 1821.

All the samples contained massive doses of arsenic, ranging from 15 to 100 parts per million (ppm), compared with a normal level of only 0.8 ppm of arsenic. The maximum limit considered safe is three ppm.

The most plausible source for this was hair restorer. The balding emperor probably used a product that in the early 19th century typically contained high amounts of arsenic.

Others blame mistreatment by overenthusiastic doctors for his early demise. According to forensic pathologist Steven Karch at the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Department in 2004, doctors gave Napoleon an enema every day to relieve his sick stomach and intestinal cramping.