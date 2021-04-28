3,200 Central, South shops sealed; three Korangi subdivisions lock down

On the orders of Karachi Commissioner Navid Shaikh, the administrations of the Central and South districts took action against violations of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Tuesday and sealed around 3,200 shops, markets and malls. Moreover, District Korangi’s administration ordered micro smart lockdowns in three of its subdivisions late on Monday night.

According to the details shared by the District Central deputy commissioner Dharejo’s office, several shops, markets and malls were sealed by the DC in violation of the coronavirus SOPs.

In Karimabad 1,350 shops of Meena Bazaar were sealed. In North Nazimabad 63 electronics markets, the Chase Value Mart in Block H, 460 shops of the Saima Pari Mall, 460 shops of the Hyderi Market, 750 shops of the Firdaus Market in Hyderi and various other shops

of different categories like groceries, bakeries and restaurants were sealed until further orders.

District South DC Irshad Sodhar directed various assistant commissioners of the district to ensure that Covid-19 SOPs are implemented in various shops, markets and malls in their respective jurisdictions.

Arambagh AC Mashal Naeem sealed a textile plaza and 150 other shops in Meethadar for violating the coronavirus SOPs. Saddar Town AC Shareena Junejo sealed the Wall Clock Market and 11 other shops, fining them Rs10,000.

Garden AC Dr Amir Nazir sealed a children’s amusement arcade and two other shops near Napier Road. Lyari Mukhtiarkar Saleem Gidani sealed four restaurants in Baghdadi and fined them Rs14,000. According to the press statement issued by the District South DC’s office, all the actions were taken over violations of the Covid-19 SOPs, especially maintaining social distance and wearing masks.

A new notification issued by the District Korangi DC’s office said micro smart lockdowns will remain in force until May 10 in the subdivisions Landhi, Model Colony and Korangi, which have been placed on micro smart lockdowns on the recommendations of the district health officer.

According to the notification, there are at least three coronavirus patients in the Korangi subdivision of District Korangi. Micro smart lockdown has been ordered in Sector 33-E. In Landhi Town there are three Covid-19 patients and lockdown has been ordered in the relevant streets. In the Model Colony subdivision there are six patients and lockdown has been ordered in Saudabad and Model Colony.

Wearing a mask has been declared mandatory by the local administration in these areas, where social gatherings will remain suspended. Movement of people residing in the areas under smart lockdown will be strictly restricted.

Pillion riding on motorbikes and commercial activities will not be allowed in these areas, and only groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to open during specified timings. All kinds of industrial units falling in these areas will also remain closed, and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants and other eateries.

New notification

The Sindh home department has issued a revised notification for lockdowns in the province due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. The notification reads, “In pursuance of the decisions taken at the NCOC meeting under the chair of the prime minister of Pakistan conveyed by the NCOC vide its letter and the Sindh Provincial Task Force meeting dated April 26, 2021 under the chairmanship of the chief minister Sindh, whereby the current situation of Covid-19-related disease pattern and spread was considered with concern, and in view of the increase in the number of cases and resulted deaths, it is considered necessary that further measures are required to counter the spread of disease.”

The government, in exercise of the powers under Section 3 (1) Of Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014, has imposed a ban on the following with immediate effect and till May 16, 2021, unless changed or amended earlier, it adds.

Not allowed

The government has banned meetings with prisoners, and ordered shut all educational and training institutions public as well as private (on-line methods be adopted where possible). Marriage halls, business centers, expo halls, all content sports, indoor gyms and sports facilitaties will stay shut, and sporting tournaments (indoor, outdoor) will also not be allowed.

Similarly, themes parks, amusement parks, arcade video games, beauty parlors, spas, cinemas and theaters, shrines, restaurants, and food streets will also remain closed. Indoor or outdoor dining will not be allowed. Only home delivery, takeaway and drive through service will be allowed.

The Sindh government departments will allow only 20 per cent attendance. The secretary of the department and head of offices will call required staff while remain available at homes and assigned tasks and official work or called offices when required.