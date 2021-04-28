‘Eight mega projects to improve water situation in country’

LAHORE: Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain has said that Wapda is constructing eight mega projects, including Diamer Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam and Dasu to improve water situation in the country.

Fauji Foundation Managing Director Waqar Ahmed Malik Tuesday called on Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain. Matters relating to cooperation in implementation of Wapda projects were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the Wapda chairman said that Wapda is constructing eight mega projects, including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam and Dasu to improve water situation in the country and increase the share of low-cost and environment friendly hydropower in the National Grid.

These projects, scheduled to be completed one by one from 2022 to 2028-29, will cumulatively add 11 million acre feet to gross water storage capacity, mitigate floods, irrigate 1.6 million acres of land and generate 9,000 megawatt of hydel electricity, the chairman said and added

Continued on page 9