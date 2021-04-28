PHC accepts bail plea of Capt Safdar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday accepted the bail before arrest application by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in a National Accountability Bureau reference.

The court had reserved the judgment in the case last week. During the last hearing, Muhammad Safdar had to break the fast after his health condition worsened during the hearing. He was taken to the hospital.

A bench of the PHC comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Arshad Ali had heard the bail before the arrest application on Wednesday last. The court reserved judgment after the lawyers from both sides completed arguments.

On Tuesday, the court accepted the bail plea of the PML-N leader. While talking to reporters outside the courtroom, CAP Safdar said if justice continued to deliver like this, it would strengthen the country and the state.