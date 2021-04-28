Munro to join Islamabad United for remaining PSL

KARACHI: New Zealand’s hard-hitting batsman Colin Munro will be part of Islamabad United for the remaining part of the HBL PSL 2021 which will begin here at the National Stadium from June 1.

“We are delighted to announce that Colin Munro will be joining Islamabad United for the remaining PSL 2021 games,” IU said in a statement on Tuesday.

Munro is a very dangerous left-handed batsman and his presence will boost the two-time winners IU in what could be a tough affair.

Munro had to stay away from the initial part of the PSL 2021 edition due to problems with finding a quarantine period for his return to New Zealand after the Big Bash.

In the previous edition of the PSL, Munro accumulated 248 runs for IU at an average of 35.42.

The PSL was postponed early this year when a handful of players and support staff personnel tested positive for coronavirus. When the event was postponed, IU were at third place on the points table with six points after four matches.

Holders Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi also have six points each and occupy first and second position, respectively, after playing five matches each.

Lahore Qalandars, the 2020 edition’s runners-up, with six points stand at the fourth spot after four outings. Multan Sultans and former champions Quetta Gladiators have two points each after five meetings each.