Lawyers, politicians, journalists hail SC decision

By Our correspondents

ISLAMABAD: Lawyers and journalists’ bodies and political parties on Monday hailed the Supreme Court decision in which the court accepted identical petitions challenging its last year’s order of June 19 referring the matter to the Federal Board of Revenue with a direction to initiate tax proceedings against the spouse and children of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Pakistan Bar Council vice chairman Khushdil Khan termed the decision victory of law and justice. In a statement, he said that through its decision the Supreme Court had upheld the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law.

The PBC vice president said that the verdict will be a touchstone in saving independent judges from the excesses of the authorities or other institutions. He termed the decision a collective victory of all the legal fraternity.

The Pakistan People’s Party has welcomed the majority Supreme Court (SC) verdict terming it ‘as glory of the judiciary’.

“Judges dissenting among themselves on interpretation of law and the Constitution builds jurisprudence which is necessary for a deeper understating the law and legal reasoning,” said PPPP Secretary General former Senator Farhatullah Babar in a statement.

He said setting aside the directions contained in its short order of June 19 last year along with supporting detailed reasons given in the majority judgment the Supreme Court short order today declared all the subsequent proceedings, actions and orders as of no legal effect.

“Resultantly, any such proceedings or reports cannot be considered or acted upon and pursued any further by any forum including the Supreme Judicial Council”, he said.

Farhatullah Babar said that the majority verdict today will be long remembered as a glorious chapter in the history of the apex court. He said the verdict today should also cause the president to pause and ponder.

Reacting to the decision, PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the decision in Justice Isa was an example for those who stood for truth.

In a Tweet Maryam said that whosoever stood up for truth and refused to be afraid, victory belonged to him in any case and oppressors and tyrants will retreat.

She, in the tweet, further said that we all should show this bravery for the bright future of Pakistan, which depends on truth telling and courage.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) also welcomed the SC judgment and termed it a victory of “justice” and “honesty” and defeat to the dictatorial and authoritarian mindset.

The PFUJ which was party to the petition of Qazi Faez Isa and requested the Supreme Court to throw away reference against Justice Isa and his family terming the charges mala-fide, concocted and fabricated.

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secratery General Nasir Zaidi in a joint statement said that his judgment is milestone judgment and executive and anti-judiciary forces will think twice of sending such faulty and fabricated reference against upright judges of the apex courts in Pakistan.

They urged the civil society legal fraternity and media bodies to be united for the rights of people of Pakistan and for safeguarding human and civil rights in the country. “PFUJ will always stand for the rights of people of Pakistan, freedom of press and expression and supremacy of law and justice in the country” the statement said.