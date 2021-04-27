Three of a family electrocuted

LAHORE:A man and his two children were electrocuted in Ravi Road area here on Monday. In a bid to save each other, they lost their lives. A child, Gohar Ali, 8, went upstairs to bring clothes put at a rooftop for drying. He used an electric rod to take the clothes where they were hanging, but it touched high tension wires passing near the rooftop.

A police officer said that it is also possible that the rod might not have touched but the minor might have received an electric shock because of electro-magnetic field of the high tension wires.

Accidently, the rod touched the wires. As a result, he received an electric shock. As he screamed, his sister Faiza, two-year elder than him, ran to rescue him. In a bid to push him back, she caught him and also received an electric shock and cried. Meanwhile, their father Asif Ali ran to rescue them. He also received an electric shock. As a result, all three were electrocuted. When the news of their death spread, neighbours reached the spot and were shocked over the tragedy. Police handed over the bodies to family.

suicide: A teenage boy committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in the Chuhng area on Monday. The victim has been identified as Shahid 17, a resident of Haidri Colony. Reportedly, he was frustrated after his mother scolded him on a minor issue. He swallowed poisonous pills. His condition deteriorated and was shifted to hospital where he died. Police handed over the body to family.

Two shot at: Two persons were shot at and injured over resistance during a robbery incident in the Batapur area on Monday. The unidentified armed suspects barged into the shop and started a looting spree. However, the shop owner offered resistance. The suspects opened fire. As a result, two persons received bullet injuries. The victims have been identified as Nauman and Abdul Rasheed. Rasheed is the shop owner while Nauman worked as a carpenter on the shop.

Valuables burnt: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a factory in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate on Monday. Fire reportedly broke out in scrape material in the factory. Nearby people tried to control it but on failure, they called the rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 768 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, four people died, whereas 865 were injured.

Out of this, 518 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 343 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.