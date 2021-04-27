IWMB urges volunteers to help remove waste from Margallas

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has decided to observe every Sunday as ‘Cleanliness Day’ to remove waste material from walking trails.

Scores of trekkers visit walking trails developed in the heart of the Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP) but maintaining its natural beauty and ensure cleanliness is still a big issue that needs to be tackled in coordination with the visitors.

The IWMB has also asked the nature lovers and volunteers to come forward and help the city managers in maintaining natural green character of the Margallah hills. The details gathered by this correspondent revealed that the staff members deputed to monitor the Margallah hills are doing their work round-the-clock even in the holy month of Ramazan.

The pictures shared by IWMB also showed the staff members breaking their fast in hilly areas of the park. The number of them has increased keeping in view the threat of fire incidents due to the advent of the summer season.

The IWMB also introduced a slogan ‘My Waste, My Responsibility’ and urged the visitors to fulfill their responsibility to maintain clean and green environment in the Margallah hills.

The campaign launched in the recent past proved successful in which the IWMB in coordination with the social activists removed tons of waste material from the Pir Sohawa area.

Sidra Iqbal, a volunteer, said, “I think there are number of volunteers who are ever ready to play their due role. I personally became part of various campaigns initiated in the past to remove waste from the Margallah hills.”

She said “It just needs proper campaigning and you will find hundreds of volunteers who will work wholeheartedly to protect the nature.”