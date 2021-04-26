26th death anniversary of GM Syed observed

SUKKUR: The 26th death anniversary of Sindhi political nationalist leader Ghulam Murtaza Syed, known as GM Syed, was observed on Sunday in Sann. Reports said members of different factions of Sindhi nationalist parties, including Jeay Sindh, JSQM, JSQM(A), JSM, JST(S), JST(K) and JSMM paid rich tributes to GM Syed. Sindh United Party chief, Jalal Mahmood Shah, son of GM Syed, said the political gathering was cancelled due to prevailing situation of coronavirus. The death anniversary was also being observed in different cities of Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Hyderabad, and Jamshoro, where the workers of nationalist parties paid rich tributes to their deceased leader and pledged to carry on his mission.