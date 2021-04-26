Iran bans passenger flights from India, Pakistan

TEHRAN: As coronavirus cases rise in both India and Pakistan, Iran’s Ministry of Aviation banned passenger flights from the two countries in an attempt to stem the spread of the infection. The decision was made by Iran’s Health Ministry and has been effective from Saturday midnight. There are no routine flights between Iran and India, and flights are operated occasionally, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) spokesperson told the Iranian agency. However, connecting flights between the countries have also been prohibited, he added.

Saudi Arabia, Canada, and the United Kingdom had earlier banned the arrival of passengers from Pakistan given, the worsening situation of Covid-19 in both countries. Canada’s government said it would temporarily bar passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days starting on Thursday as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the UK has added Pakistan to its Red List of travel ban countries.

Saudi Arabia on the other hand has decided to resume international flights from May 17 except for the 20 countries, including Pakistan.