Amn Jirga announces to launch drive against usury, land mafia

NOWSHERA: The Amn Jirga on Sunday announced to launch a full-fledged protest movement against the land mafia, underplay and incidents of child abuse after Eidul Fitr.

Talking to the media here, Amn Jirga chairman Syed Kamal Shah Bacha alleged that the government's relevant departments, including police, had miserably failed to tackle the situation and take the accused to task.

He said that the business of interest-based private loans, popularly known underplay, was going on unchecked but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government failed to curb the menace of usury.

The jirga chief said that the government had approved the law, but it was yet to be fully implemented as the police were reluctant to take action against the exploiters. He asked the police to fulfil their duties and register cases against the people involved in the menace and violating the relevant law.

Kamal Shah demanded the government to remove hurdles to effectively enforce the law in the province and get the people rid of the interest-based loans by devising an effective economic policy. The Amn Jirga, he said, would launch a movement against the menace of usury, land grabbers and incidents of child abuse.