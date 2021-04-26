Fruits, vegetables prices being monitored regularly, says DC

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq said that strict action would be taken against shopkeepers and retailers who would not follow the government’s directives and will resort to exploitative means such as hoarding, profiteering, and adulteration.

He directed all his subordinates to ensure the provision of essential supplies for the general public at government-approved rates.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq urged the shopkeepers to display the lists in front of their shops.

The deputy commissioner made it clear that fruits, vegetables, and other commodities would be monitored particularly in Ramazan and the vendors would be dealt with iron hands who were involved in creating an artificial shortage.