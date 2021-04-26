9 COVID-19 deaths, 494 more cases reported

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is once again getting intense here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district where the positivity rate of the illness has recorded a continuous increase in the last week though the number of confirmed cases of the disease is on a decrease mainly because of the lesser number of tests being conducted in the region.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT, for April 19 to 25, has jumped to 10.62 per cent that was 9.49 per cent for the previous week, from April 12 to 18.

It is important to mention that the weekly positivity rate recorded for the last one week from ICT is the second-highest in the last nine weeks.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in the last 24 hours, the virus has claimed another nine lives from the region taking the death toll to 1515 while 494 new patients have been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the tally to well over 94,000.

The virus has claimed three more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours and six from Rawalpindi district while 368 new patients have been reported from the federal capital and 126 from Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 94,301 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities including 72,981 from ICT and 21,320 from Rawalpindi.

A total of 59,591 patients from ICT have recovered from the illness and 18,595 from Rawalpindi while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 12,730 in the federal capital and 1,870 in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

To date, a total of 660 patients from ICT have lost their lives due to the illness while 855 patients from Rawalpindi have so far died of COVID-19.

According to the district health office Rawalpindi, a total of 151 confirmed patients were admitted to the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,719 were in home isolation on Sunday.