close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2021

Mirza Iqbal Baig passes away

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2021

LAHORE: Haji Mirza Iqbal Baig, a renowned film producer, passed away in a hospital here Sunday morning. He was 86. Mirza Iqbal Baig was an ardent supporter of the performing arts in the country and produced many super hit movies, including "Ayina" and "Love In London". Baig was a true son of Lahore who contributed a lot to the cultural and socio-political life of the city.

Latest News

More From Lahore