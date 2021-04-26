Mirza Iqbal Baig passes away

LAHORE: Haji Mirza Iqbal Baig, a renowned film producer, passed away in a hospital here Sunday morning. He was 86. Mirza Iqbal Baig was an ardent supporter of the performing arts in the country and produced many super hit movies, including "Ayina" and "Love In London". Baig was a true son of Lahore who contributed a lot to the cultural and socio-political life of the city.