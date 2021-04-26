Covid kills six more in Sindh as another 952 test positive

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and 952 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,599 in the province.

The prevalence of the coronavirus has reached 9.64 per cent in Karachi and 16.74 per cent in Hyderabad, while it has been recorded at 3.01 per cent in other districts of the province. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 16,938 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 952 people, or six per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,566,325 tests, which have resulted in 278,544 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 11,649 patients across the province are currently infected: 11,101 are in self-isolation at home, nine at isolation centres and 539 at hospitals, while 507 patients are in critical condition, of whom 47 are on life support. He added that 158 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 262,296, which shows the recovery rate to be 94.1 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 952 fresh cases of Sindh, 346 (or 36.3 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 175 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 80 from District South, 55 from District Central, 21 from District Malir, 13 from District West and five from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 231 new cases, Sukkur 73, Larkana 38, Kashmore 36, Matiari 28, Shikarpur and Jacobabad 24 each, Naushehroferoze 16, Khairpur, Nawabshah and Ghotki 15 each, Tando Allahyar 12, Kambar-Shahdadkot and Sanghar 11 each, Dadu 10, Umerkot seven, Badin and Jamshoro six each, Tando Mohammad Khan five and Mirpurkhas four, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.