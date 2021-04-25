JI ex-minister Habibur Rahman passes away

BUNER: Jamaat-e-Islami’s former provincial minister Habibur Rahman Khan passed away on Saturday.The funeral prayer for the deceased was held at Gagra Ground in Buner district.

He was the minister for Zakat and Ushar in the government.

JI chief Sirajul Haq led the funeral prayers which was attended by party leaders, including Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Maulana Muhammad Ismail, former minister Inayatullah Khan, workers and people from all walks of life.

On the occasion, Sirajul Haq said that late Habibur Rahman was a sincere leader of the party and had served the people of Buner selflessly.

He said the deceased was a symbol of diligence, honesty and straightforwardness and rendered great services for the people and the country.