Covid-19 pandemic: Educational institutions closed indefinitely in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The local administration closed educational institutions for an indefinite period while directed shopkeepers and traders to down shutters by 6pm to stem the spike of Covid-19 pandemic in the district.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen said that cases would be registered against those flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus and would be arrested.

“We give the general public and traders a week time to follow SOPs in letter and spirit as per National Coordination Committee for Covid-19 (NCOC), or else the district administration would call in police, army and Frontier Corps personnel to implement complete lockdown,” the official said and warned that the violators would be sent to prison.

He urged the masses to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus so that the situation remained under control and a complete lockdown could be avoided

He said that no compromise would be made on the implementation of SOPs against the viral infection.

Meanwhile, 10 shops were sealed while warning issued to 40 others for violating SOPs and smart lockdown already imposed in various towns of the district.

Seventy-five more patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 4,657. Also, 3,542 Covid-19 patients have recovered after medical treatment in the district so far.

Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex (QHAMC), Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Arshad Khan while briefing media said that beds having oxygen facility were increased to 200 owing to a surge in coronavirus cases in the district.

He said that an isolated corona ward was set up from the rest of the hospital to contain the spread of viral infection and save other patients from the fatal disease.

Flanked by Prof Dr Khalid Khan and Nursing Director Waqar, Dr Arshad said that pragmatic steps had been taken to tackle any emergency arising out of Covid-19 pandemic.

He also gave details about the corona-infected patients treated at the hospital and deaths caused by the virus so far.

He said 106 had been specified for Covid-19 patients while six were reserved for the serious patients at the intensive care unit.

He urged the people to follow the SOPs as the pandemic was fast spreading.

The medic said that adopting precautions by people could bring down the epidemic if fully implemented.