Covid kills six more as another 923 test positive

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and 923 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,593 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 12,104 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 923 people, or eight per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,549,387 tests, which have resulted in 277,592 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 10,861 patients across the province are currently infected: 10,353 are in self-isolation at home, 10 at isolation centres and 498 at hospitals, while 464 patients are in critical condition, of whom 52 are on life support.

He added that 267 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 262,138, which shows the recovery rate to be 94.4 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 923 fresh cases of Sindh, 559 (or 61 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 267 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 107 from District South, 73 from District Central, 69 from District Malir, 25 from District Korangi and 18 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 95 new cases, Thatta 64, Sukkur 41, Larkana 25, Matiari 22, Shikarpur 20, Jamshoro 17, Sujawal 14, Kambar 12, Ghotki eight, Khairpur seven, Tando Muhammad Khan five, Shaheed Benazirabad four, Mirpurkhas three, Dadu, Sanghar and Kashmore two each, and Badin and Naushehroferoze one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.