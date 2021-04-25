close
April 25, 2021
April 25, 2021

Two injured as water tanker hits car in Landhi

Karachi

April 25, 2021

Two people were critically injured after a speedy water tanker hit a car in Landhi No 3 on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. Police arrested the tanker driver and cleaner, and impounded the vehicle, adding that the accident apparently took place due to overspeeding. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

