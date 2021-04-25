Two injured as water tanker hits car in Landhi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people were critically injured after a speedy water tanker hit a car in Landhi No 3 on the night between Friday and Saturday.
The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. Police arrested the tanker driver and cleaner, and impounded the vehicle, adding that the accident apparently took place due to overspeeding. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.