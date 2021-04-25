President for providing digital information about historical artefacts

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for providing digital information about rare historical artefacts as well as ensuring adequate lighting at the Aiwan-e-Nawadrat-e-Quaid-e-Azam (ANQA) to attract researchers and history enthusiasts.

He asked the relevant quarters to take steps for the installation of 3D-animated displays to attract visitors and place humidity-controlled showcases to preserve historical documents and artefacts.

The president gave these directions while chairing a follow-up meeting about the renovation of the ANQA and National Museum of Pakistan at the Governor House on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by officials of the national heritage and culture division and Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB).

The meeting was briefed about the proposals for the renovation and upgrade of the ANQA and the museum. President Alvi stated that adequate space was needed in order to manage the flow of visitors at the museum.

Expressing his satisfaction over the proposals, he stressed the need for expediting necessary approvals and fulfilling all the procedural requirements as soon as possible. He also called for incorporating appropriate fire safety measures in the proposals.

The president was also briefed about the proposal for the establishment of a digitisation centre for almost 20,000 historic manuscripts available at the National Museum of Pakistan. He suggested the constitution of an advisory committee to design a comprehensive master plan for the renovation of the building structure of the museum, upgrading the laboratory for the preservation of old documents and increasing facilities for the visitors.