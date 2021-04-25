Pakistan is reporting more than a hundred deaths per day. The most effective way to deal with the situation is to vaccinate a large number of people. Even though the government has started its vaccination programme, it is mostly limited to big cities.

On the other hand, people living in remote areas are still waiting for the government to start the vaccination process. The authorities are requested to look into this issue and start administering vaccine doses to residents of remote areas in a timely manner.

Salam Nezar

Kech