Going digital?

These days, almost all commercial banks are pestering their account holders with suggestions to shift to mobile banking or digital banking. Banks seem to be in a mad race to bring their customers into the digital banking network, without developing an error-free and efficient digital banking infrastructure.

Nowadays, whenever I use the ATM facility of the ‘oldest and largest bank’ of Pakistan, my account is debited with an additional amount of Rs2.50 dubbed as receipt charges. Instead of providing such services for free, commercial banks are more focused on promoting digital banking as those services that come under digital banking are mostly free. The authorities concerned must have a look into this issue.

Abid Mahmud Ansari

Islamabad