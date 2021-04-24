close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
April 24, 2021

Fiqh-e-Jafriya fixes ‘Fitrana’ at Rs300 per person

National

A
APP
April 24, 2021

Islamabad: This year’s minimum amount of ‘Zakat-al-Fitr’ or ‘Fitrana’ for Faqh-i-Jafria, has been fixed at Rs300 per person, said Allama Syed Matloob Hussain Taqi.

Allama Taqi - the prayer leader of Markazi Jamia Masjid Darbar Alia Sakhi Shah Payara Kazmi, Al Mashadi, Rawalpindi said giving ‘zakat al-fitra’ is obligatory upon the head of households, who are not poor themselves, before the Eid prayer. The obligatory amount of ‘zakat al-fitra’ upon each person based on the usual main food- is around 3 kg of either wheat, barley, date, or raisin; or its equal in cash.

Latest News

More From Pakistan