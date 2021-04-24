Fiqh-e-Jafriya fixes ‘Fitrana’ at Rs300 per person

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: This year’s minimum amount of ‘Zakat-al-Fitr’ or ‘Fitrana’ for Faqh-i-Jafria, has been fixed at Rs300 per person, said Allama Syed Matloob Hussain Taqi.
Allama Taqi - the prayer leader of Markazi Jamia Masjid Darbar Alia Sakhi Shah Payara Kazmi, Al Mashadi, Rawalpindi said giving ‘zakat al-fitra’ is obligatory upon the head of households, who are not poor themselves, before the Eid prayer. The obligatory amount of ‘zakat al-fitra’ upon each person based on the usual main food- is around 3 kg of either wheat, barley, date, or raisin; or its equal in cash.