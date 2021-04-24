UK paedophile arrested at Madrid school

MADRID: Spanish police said on Friday they had arrested a British man working as a teacher at a Madrid school, describing him as a "dangerous sexual predator" who abused 36 young children.

The suspect, who also worked on occasion as a childminder, was said to have hidden his own criminal record by using a false name and forged documents. All of the victims were between the ages of four and eight, with the suspect generating "a huge quantity of photos and videos" which he then distributed on paedophile forums through the encrypted Tor network which links to the dark web.