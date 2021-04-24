Promotion of welfare institutions priority: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister's Adviser on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and broke her fast with the children residing in the bureau.

Talking to the media, Dr Awan said that the first priority of the Punjab government is to promote such institutions and expand their scope. She said the government wants to enact more laws against physical abuse and violence against children, especially violence against domestic workers and wants to set a precedent for those who take innocent children by force and force them to beg. Talking about the children living in CPWB, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said, “The government wants these children to look to a future. Pens and books have replaced the begging bowls in their hands.”

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmed informed Dr Awan about the facilities being provided to the children residing in the Child Protection Bureau.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan praised the performance of Sara Ahmed and her team in providing the best childcare facilities in the CPWB. The CPWB embraces the rejected children, takes responsibility of their upbringing, education and health, she said. CPWB Chairperson Sara Ahmed said that 12,432 children from different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, were rescued during the last two years. As many as 86 orphaned children have been adopted by the CPWB like a mother, she added.

She said that with the special interest of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the scope of CPWB is being extended to 36 districts of Punjab and this work is in full swing. “In the last two years, we have expanded the public-private partnership, and through donations, children in the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau are being taught computer, sports and the Holy Quran,” she said. Sara Ahmed said 374 children who were victims of domestic violence were taken into custody and legal action was taken against those who targeted them. Similarly, 190 awareness programmes, including awareness walks and seminars, against begging and violence against children were organised. The children were counselled and told that they should get education so that they can live with dignity. "We have taken 86 abandoned newborns from different hospitals and deserted places into our custody.

These children have been adopted by the Bureau, and 29 of these children have been adopted by childless couples with the permission of court so that the future of these orphaned children can be saved,” she said.