Criminal killed in police custody

KASUR: A criminal involved in more than 30 incidents of robbery and murder was shot dead by his accomplices when Changa Manga police was carrying him for investigation on Thursday.According to police, five accomplices of Arif alias Arifi attacked the police party near Lakhvi Bridge when the police were taking him for investigation and shot the criminal dead.According to a police spokesman, the criminal was involved in more than 30 heinous criminal activities.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Several people were deprived of cash and other valuables in different areas of Kasur. Three bandits snatched Rs 450,000 from Islam Nazir near toll plaza Gaga Chak 29 Pattoki. Accused Asif and Amjad Ali stole a cow worth Rs 190,000 near Nainwal village, Chunian. Three robbers snatched Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone from Ramzan near Rehmat Marriage Hall, Kasur. Two robbers snatched Rs 70,000 from Allah Ditta near Ibrahim Hospital, Pattoki.

YOUTH INJURES FATHER-IN-LAW: A man injured his father-in-law near Muzammil bazaar Pattoki. Subhan exchanged harsh words with his father-in-law Hamid over a domestic matter and opened fire on him, leaving him injured critically.