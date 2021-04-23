22 security institutions put on high alert: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that 22 law enforcement institutions have been put on high alert after Quetta blast to counter possible terrorism in the country.

He said the blast that took place on Wednesday in the parking of a hotel in Quetta was a suicide bomb attack.

Shaikh Rashid pointed towards India's activities aimed at destabilising Pakistan, saying that during the past eight to 10 days, an estimated 250,000-300,000 social media accounts were created in India. He said these were efforts to destabilise Pakistan from within "by foreign elements".

"These foreign forces cannot see Pakistan prosper and progress," said the minister, adding that a law would be brought soon to deal with social media issues. Shaikh Rashid said the Ministry of Interior had placed all 22 law enforcement institutions under its jurisdiction, which include the FC, Rangers, Coastal Guards and others to remain on high alert. He said Pakistan was a great nation and with the help of its great armed forces and intelligence agencies, will thwart all evil designs as well as conspiracies being hatched in India, against it.

Updating the masses about the casualties and the wounded in the blast, the minister said out of the 11 who were injured, six had left the hospital after getting treated. Four people had lost their lives in the blast.

"The rest are in hospital, out of which only two to three are in a critical state," he said.

Responding to a question, the minister clarified the Chinese ambassador was in Quetta for the past few days and is safe. He rejected speculation that the Chinese ambassador was at the hotel when the blast took place, saying that the diplomat was somewhere else.

The minister said a forensic investigation was being conducted into the attack, adding that so far, the terrorists have not been identified. He said the main attacker was sitting inside a car parked at the hotel. He said 60 to 80 kilograms of explosives were stuffed in the vehicle.

The minister said that Balochistan and Gwadar are future of Pakistan and China is closest friend of Pakistan.

Responding to a question, the minister said the mystery of attack on journalist Absar Alam will be resolved and the shooter will be traced and arrested soon.