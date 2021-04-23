Seizure of fake cigarettes sparks controversy

ISLAMABAD: Two officers of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have confronted each other over seizure of two truckloads of six million counterfeit cigarettes last week, causing a loss of over Rs12 million to the national exchequer in federal excise duty and sales tax.

Shujaat Ali Khan, Inland Revenue Audit Officer at FBR’s Regional Tax Office in Rawalpindi, said that no claimant of the seized counterfeit cigarettes had contacted them since the product was recovered on April 15 during a raid.