Three killed in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Three persons, including a woman, were killed in firing and stabbing incidents in the district, police said on Thursday.

The first incident of murder was reported from a remote Swabi Maira village council where Muhammad Ismail attacked his maternal uncle Muhammad Sadiq, 65, with a dagger, injuring him seriously.

The injured was shifted to the Haripur Trauma Centre where the doctors pronounced him as brought dead. The motive behind the murder was a marriage dispute, police said. In another firing incident, a couple was gunned down over an old enmity.

The police quoted Jafar Khan, a resident of village Dheri Abdullah Pur, as saying that he was busy cleaning the house of his close relative Muhammad Nawaz when Muhammad Ilyas, Nadir, Abdul Manaf and Waqas barged into it and opened indiscriminate fire at the inmates, killing Muhammad Nawaz and his wife Shaheen Bibi on the spot. The complainant was injured in the attack. According to police, Nawaz’s son, Tahir, had been charged with the murder of Babar Khan in the same village two years back.