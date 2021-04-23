NUST ranked 1st in Pakistan and among world top 300 universities

Islamabad : Maintaining its upward trajectory among leading seats of higher learning globally, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has evolved as a comprehensive university upholding the values of merit and quality in areas of research, innovation and partnerships for sustainable development.

A testament to this tremendous feat is the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2021 that have placed NUST first in Pakistan and amongst Top 300 in the world in its global ranking of universities advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within and beyond their local communities. The rankings assessed more than 1,200 post-secondary institutions globally.

THE Impact Rankings were established in 2019 to assess universities’ societal impact based on the UN’s SDGs; the 17 goals that outline a universal call to action for the protection of the planet and improvement of the lives and prospects for everyone around the world. Using carefully calibrated indicators across four broad areas of research, outreach, teaching, and stewardship, THE Impact Rankings are a recognition of institutions making strides in sustainability today, for a better tomorrow.

THE Impact Rankings 2021 have acknowledged NUST as 1st in Pakistan for SDG 7 ‘Affordable & Clean Energy,’ SDG 9 ‘Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure,’ SDG 12 ‘Responsible Consumption and Production,’ and SDG 17 ‘Partnerships for the Goals. ‘Globally, NUST is ranked 67th in SDG 7 ‘Affordable and Clean Energy,’ amongst Top 200 in SDG 4 ‘Quality Education'' and SDG 12 ‘Responsible Consumption and Production’ and amongst Top 300 in SDG 9 ‘Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and SDG 17 ‘Partnerships for the Goals.

These rankings bear testimony to NUST''s staunch commitment to sustainable development through quality higher education and impactful research. Even during this challenging time of the COVID-19 outbreak at a global scale, NUST has stayed its course and continued its journey down the road to excellence vis-a-vis multi-tiered sustainable development.

The credit to this meritorious accomplishment indeed goes to the dedicated faculty, students and staff at NUST for their unwavering commitment to NUST''s futuristic vision. Also meriting credit for this feat is Nustainable – NUST’s Office of Sustainability which is Pakistan’s first university-based platform for effective collaboration with national, regional, and international stakeholders on sustainability initiatives.