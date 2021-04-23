Rising cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The entire world is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday (April 20), the country reported more than a hundred deaths. It is unfortunate that many people are still ignoring SOPs. They don’t wear a face mask or maintain a six-foot distance.
The government should ensure that everyone is following SOPs so that people can save themselves from this deadly virus.
Hammal Naseer Nigwari
Balnigwar