Rising cases

The entire world is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday (April 20), the country reported more than a hundred deaths. It is unfortunate that many people are still ignoring SOPs. They don’t wear a face mask or maintain a six-foot distance.

The government should ensure that everyone is following SOPs so that people can save themselves from this deadly virus.

Hammal Naseer Nigwari

Balnigwar