Fri Apr 23, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

Pak squad clears coronavirus test in Harare

Sports

Our Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: All the members of Pakistan squad who reached Harare for the two-match Test series have cleared their Covid-19 tests upon their arrival.

Following a day’s rest, 11 members of the team will be allowed to start practice and preparation for the Test series.

The series between two countries starts with the opening Test to be kicked off at the Harare Sports Club from April 29.

