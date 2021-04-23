Pak squad clears coronavirus test in Harare

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: All the members of Pakistan squad who reached Harare for the two-match Test series have cleared their Covid-19 tests upon their arrival.
Following a day’s rest, 11 members of the team will be allowed to start practice and preparation for the Test series.
The series between two countries starts with the opening Test to be kicked off at the Harare Sports Club from April 29.