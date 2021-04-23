Dedicated bus service for women planned

LAHORE:In order to provide safe and modern travelling facilities to women, a major decision by the Department of Transport is being taken to start a separate bus service for female students of schools, colleges and universities. According to sources, the pilot project will be started from Lahore. After success of the pilot project, it will be extended to other districts. The buses will be purchased at a cost of Rs85 crore and a special bus service for women will be launched, the Transport Department said. Recommendations have been sent to the Punjab government for allocation of funds in the new financial year. Under the scheme, buses will be operated on the routes of women's schools, colleges and universities. The objective of the scheme is to provide better transport facilities to female students and women at reasonable fares. The project will reduce the rush of pick-and-drop vehicles outside women's colleges and universities.