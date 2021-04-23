IG gives away cash, certificates to injured cops

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani distributed Rs500,000 each and CC-1 certificates among 11 injured Lahore and Sheikhupura police personnel during a ceremony held on Thursday at Central Police Office (CPO) here.

Addressing the injured police officials, the IG Punjab said that just as the brave martyrs are the foreheads of Punjab Police, so are the Ghazis who were injured while performing their professional duties. He said steps would be continued for their best care and welfare in future.

He said ceremonies would be organised in their districts to encourage the injured officers and personnel across Punjab where they would be awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation. Among the personnel who were awarded at the ceremony were Lahore Police Head Constable Imran Shehzad, Constable Ghulam Ali and Constable Muhammad Afzaal while ASI Ajmal Ata, Mehboob Alam, Tariq, Adeel Sabir, Muhammad Khalid, Khurram and Tariq were from Sheikhupura police.

Additional IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh, Additional IG Welfare Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada

Shehzad Sultan, Additional IGP PHP Akram Naeem Bharoka, DIG Legal Jawad Ahmed Dogar, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf and AIG Finance Ghazi Salahuddin were also present on the occasion.

CCPO meets with torture victim DSP: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Thursday met with Ichhra Circle DSP Suhail Raza Kazmi, who was tortured by the workers of a proscribed organisation, at his residence at Krishan Nagar.

Islampura Circle DSP Soba Khan, DSP Rehan Jamal, SHOs and related police officers were also present on the occasion. The son and other family members of DSP Suhail Raza Kazmi were also present.

The Capital City Police Officer presented bouquet to DSP Suhail Raza Kazmi and prayed for his early recovery. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar lauded the services of the Ichhra DSP and said at present the morale of Lahore police was very high as they served the community with great zeal and passion and remained steadfast in very different situation for the safety of the public.