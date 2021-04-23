Speedy truck knocks motorcyclist dead in Korangi

A man died and another was wounded when a speedy truck hit their motorcycle near Chamra Chowrangi within the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

Following the horror smash, police and ambulances attended the scene and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased person was identified as 38-year-old Wahab, son of Rasheed, while the injured man as Atiqur Rehman, 25.

Separately, three people were wounded after a car overturned due to speeding near the Drigh Road area. The casualties were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, an unknown man was electrocuted to death in Nazimabad. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The man could not be identified immediately.