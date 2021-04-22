Three more corona patients die

KARACHI: Three more people have died due to Covid-19 and 885 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,562 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 12,881 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 885 people, or seven per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,511,838 tests, which have resulted in 275,080 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 9,220 patients across the province are currently infected: 8,780 are in self-isolation at home, nine at isolation centres and 431 at hospitals, while 397 patients are in critical condition, of whom 47 are on life support.

He added that 246 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 261,298, which shows the recovery rate to be 94.9 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 885 fresh cases of Sindh, 388 (or 44 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 216 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 76 from District South, 43 from District Central, 31 from District West, 12 from District Malir and 10 from District Korangi.