Wheat crop destroyed in Rahimyar Khan

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A 10-feet wide breach was occurred in the Adam Sahaba Minor on Wednesday which inundated hundreds of acres of land and destroyed wheat crop.

The concerned department officials could not reach the site despite reports. As a result, hundreds of acres of land inundated while the harvested wheat crop was also submerged, which caused loss of millions of rupees to the farmers.

ACCIDENT: A rickshaw driver died in an accident here.

The rickshaw driver accidentally fell on a road and trailer coming from behind crushed him under its wheels.