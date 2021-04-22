close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

Wheat crop destroyed in Rahimyar Khan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A 10-feet wide breach was occurred in the Adam Sahaba Minor on Wednesday which inundated hundreds of acres of land and destroyed wheat crop.

The concerned department officials could not reach the site despite reports. As a result, hundreds of acres of land inundated while the harvested wheat crop was also submerged, which caused loss of millions of rupees to the farmers.

ACCIDENT: A rickshaw driver died in an accident here.

The rickshaw driver accidentally fell on a road and trailer coming from behind crushed him under its wheels.

Latest News

More From Pakistan