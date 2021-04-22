13 killed, several injured in Khairpur road accident

SUKKUR: As many as 13 people were killed and eight injured, including three of a family, in a road accident in the Hussainabad area of Khairpur near the old National Highway.

Reports said a Sanghar bound passenger coach from Sukkur collided head on with another passenger wagon bound for Sukkur from Nawabshah, near the old National Highway in Hussainabad area of Khairpur, completely damaging the wagon. The local residents and rescue workers started to evacuate the victims from the damaged wagon while the police joined the operation later. The rescue workers have shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital, Khairpur, for medico-legal formalities while some of the injured succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The deceased were later identified as Ghulam Hussain Jamali, his son Sanaullah, his daughter Naina, his wife Sakina, Niaz Jamali, Dad Muhammad Rajpar, Ali Sheer Sheikh, Mansoor Shar, Ali Dino Shah, Dinal Shah, Subhan Shah, Nazal Shah and Naseeruddin Bahlkani, cleaner Ubaidullah Chandio and driver Sajid Jarwar of the wagon, while Hubdar Ali Rajpar, Ayan Ali Mari, Abdul Sattar and others were among the injured.