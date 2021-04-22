Four die, 11 hurt in Quetta hotel blast

QUETTA: Four people died and 11 others were injured in a blast that took place on the city's Zarghun Road on Wednesday, reported Geo News.

The blast occurred in the parking area of an upscale hotel, said police. Several vehicles parked in the area were damaged due to the intensity of the blast, added police.

Fire and rescue officials reached the site of the blast. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital. Police said they were trying to figure out the intensity of the blast, adding that the area had been cordoned off and an investigation were underway. The nature of the blast could not be ascertained till our going to the press.