Three die as car overturns near Kalma Chowk underpass

LAHORE: Three youths were killed and another one sustained injuries when their speeding car overturned near Kalma Chowk Underpass here on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Suleman, Ismaeel and Ghulam Mohyuddin. The injured identified as Raheem was shifted to hospital.

Twenty-two-year-old Ismaeel of PIA Housing Society Sattukatla and his other friends Suleman and Ghulam Mohyuddin were on their way to Barkat Market from Liberty Roundabout in a car when the driver lost control over the steering and the car rammed into a pillar near Kalma Chowk underpass. The accident was so severe that the car overturned and caught fire. The injured were rushed to hospital where doctors confirmed the deaths of three friends. Bodies were shifted to morgue.