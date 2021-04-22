A powerful voice

I A Rehman was a courageous person in the modern world of journalism, who stood for the free press as he always argued that the media is an essential tool for our journey towards being a democratic state. His articles always talked about the rights of the downtrodden, the struggling men, women, students, peasants, labourers, the elderly, minorities, and the underprivileged and vulnerable segments of our society. If Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a ‘people’s poet’, I A Rehman was a ‘people’s journalist’. The quality and brand of journalism that he preached found a follower in countless newspaper readers across the globe. Let us hope that his illustrious professional career will guide all aspiring journalists. The government should name a national award after him.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore