LHC to resume hearing on Shahbaz’s bail plea today

LAHORE: A three-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, in assets beyond means and money laundering case till Thursday (today).

The bench sought arguments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor on the next date of hearing. Justice Syed Ali Baqar Najafi headed the bench that comprised Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Syed Shahbaz Rizvi.

As the proceedings resumed, Shahbaz’s counsel Azam Nazir Tarar argued that the relief of bail was given to his client (by earlier bench) as per law and the LHC website showed for three days that the plea had been allowed.

At this, Justice Najafi said it was a lesson for you, adding: “Always believe after getting verified copy of the orders”. He said the bench was hearing the matter as a referee and asked the counsel to apprise the court of the case facts.

The NAB prosecutor told the bench that there were 110 witnesses in the case, whereas statements of 10 witnesses had so far been recorded.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that there were 110 witnesses in the case but none had nominated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president. He further submitted that there were four approvers in the case but they also did not nominate Shahbaz.

The counsel further stated that his client was not given the right of cross examination from the approvers at the stage of recording their statements.

In response to the court orders, the NAB prosecutor read out the statements of the approvers, stating that Shahbaz obtained benami properties, while Salman Shahbaz and other family members were his benamidars.

To a court question about Salman Shahbaz, the prosecutor said he did not join the investigation and he was a court absconder. However, the petitioner’s counsel argued that assets of all family members were shown as assets of Shahbaz Sharif only. He submitted that the PML-N leader did not commit any corruption.

He said the trial court had already told the Supreme Court that 10 to 12 months were required to complete the proceedings.

He submitted that the reference had been filed and there was no reason to keep Shahbaz behind the bars, whereas many co-accused had already been granted bail in the case.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing till April 22 and sought arguments from the NAB prosecutor.

LHC Chief justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had formed the three-member bench to hear bail petition of Shahbaz after split decision of a division bench in the matter.

Previously, Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar, who headed the division bench, allowed Shahbaz’s bail petition, while its other member Justice Asjad Javed Ghural dismissed the same and wrote a dissenting note.